Every single Pakistani is under debt of Rs.130,000: Imran Khan



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said the incumbent government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz took record loans in the history of the country.

“More loans were acquired in Nawaz Sharif’s era than in Zardari’s as debts worth approximately US10,000 billion were taken in Sharif’s era,” said Khan while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

“Every single Pakistani citizen has been burdened with loan worth Rs.130,000.”

Ten years ago, there were 2.1 million tax filers in the country, compared with 1.4 millions today, he said.

Imran Khan said the tariffs of utilities are soaring high owing to the increased taxes as three more surcharges have been levied on electricity.

