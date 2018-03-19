Dr Aamir Liaquat joins PTI

KARACHI: Imran Khan, the PTI chairman on Monday welcomed the controversial media personality Dr. Aamir Liaquat in his party.

He was addressing a press conference with Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain at party leader Imran Ismail’s residence in Karachi.

Imran Khan said the PTI needed Aamir Liaquat’s voice to project party’s ideology on the media.

Dr Aamir Liaquat said he is joining Imran Khan to fight status quo and corruption in the country.

Speaking about his difference with the PTI in past, Aamir Liaquat said a human undergoes process of evolution in his whole life.

“I spent my whole political career in the MQM,” said Liaquat, adding that now the PTI is his final destination.

He claimed PTI will clean sweep Karachi in the next elections.

Later, veteran Pakistani actor Abid Ali also announced to join Imran Khan-led party.

