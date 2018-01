By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI: As the sun set on 2017 on Sunday, Pakistanis took selfies and prayed for a new year that would prove to be better.

The conclusion of a year always brings with it memories of the past and expectations for the future. Pakistanis across the country in various cities witnessed the last sunset of 2017.

Some could be seen taking selfies with the beautiful sunset in the background while others raised their hands to invoke the Lord for an even better year.