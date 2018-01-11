Suspected child rapist killed

SHEIKHUPURA: An alleged murderer and rapist of a six-year-old girl was killed in Sheikhupura during police encounter on Wednesday night.

According to our correspondent, the man Shiraz Arif Raja had abducted, assaulted and murdered a six-year-old girl, whose body was found in trash on January 4 from a gunny bag.

She had gone missing on December 29, according to the family.

According to the police, Raja was killed during a shootout that broke out during a police operation to take the suspect into custody. Police claimed that the man was killed by gunshots of his accomplices, who managed to flee the scene.

