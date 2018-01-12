Speaking to the media on Friday, Rana Mashhood said that expressed his optimism that there will soon be a breakthrough in the investigation of the case.Khawaja Imran Nazeer said that several suspects have been arrested. He added that they could not give full concentration due to the protests which erupted after the murder of the minor.Malik Ahmad Khan stated that Punjab Police carried out geofencing of 96 individuals. "We are moving forward in the investigation on the basis of a clue which we got," he added."We have received a lot of details regarding the case," Khan said.The rape and murder of seven-year old Zainab sparked countrywide protests. Two protesters also lost their lives during riots.Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif said that the accused of raping and murdering a minor girl in Kasur will not remain unpunished and has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident.

