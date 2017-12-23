Speaking to media outside Gaddafi Stadium today, Younis said that the Blackcaps are a tough side to beat on their home ground."They are a strong side at their own backyard," he said.He added that 2017 was a successful year for Pakistani cricket. He went on to say that it will be a challenge for the green shirts to maintain the quality of performance which they put up in Champions Trophy 2017."There is no lack of talent in the Pakistan team," the former coach said.

Story first published: 23rd December 2017