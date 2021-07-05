Monday, July 5, 2021  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Transport

Fares of Sir Syed Express increased following privatisation

Passengers can't purchase the tickets online now

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

The Sir Syed Express, which runs from Karachi to Rawalpindi, is being privatised because of which its fares have gone up.

Raas Logistics, its new owners, will inaugurate the private train service on July 9, Friday. The company has decided to reduce the ticket price by 25% on July 9, 10, and 11.

A new category of compartment called ‘AC standard class’ has been added, while the economy, AC sleeper, and AC business class were there from before.

Khurram Shahzad, a counter in-charge in Faisalabad, said that prices of the tickers have been increased now. He said that its tickets won’t be available online after July 8 and passengers will only be available to get them from stations. Ticket counters have been set up in Karachi, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi.

Here are the prices of the tickets:

  • Economy: Rs2,300
  • AC Business Class: Rs7,000
  • AC Sleeper: Rs9,000
  • AC Standard: Rs2,5000

*These prices are for those travelling one way.

The counter in-charge also said that the passengers will be provided free-of-cost breakfast, lunch, and tea.

The Sir Syed Express leaves Karachi at 9pm, crosses Faisalabad and reaches Rawalpindi the next day at 7:40pm, while it leaves the Rawalpindi station at 1:30pm and reaches Karachi the next day at 12:15pm.

The train makes stops in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Rohri, Hyderabad, and Karachi.

