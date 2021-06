Listen to the story

CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed till June 14, the Sui Southern Gas Company announced Saturday.

The decision was taken because of a gas shortfall, according to an SSGC spokesperson.

“To meet this demand, we have decided to close gas stations till Monday, 8am,” the spokesperson said.

Owners of CNG stations have increased the gas price by Rs7 per kg after the announcement.

CNG costs Rs81.8/kg in Sindh.

