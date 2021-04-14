Sindh working on district-to-district bus service

Sindh’s transport and mass transit department is planning to buy 250 diesel hybrid electric buses for its Intra-District People Bus Service.



Minister Transport & Mass Transit Awais Qadir Shah told the cabinet Tuesday that these buses would operate in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad. The department has hired a professional consultant and the project would cost Rs8 billion.

The cabinet approved the proposal. The chief minister would provide the funds.