Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Transport

Sindh working on district-to-district bus service

It will cover six districts

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Sindh working on district-to-district bus service

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Sindh’s transport and mass transit department is planning to buy 250 diesel hybrid electric buses for its Intra-District People Bus Service.  

Minister Transport & Mass Transit Awais Qadir Shah told the cabinet Tuesday that these buses would operate in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad. The department has hired a professional consultant and the project would cost Rs8 billion. 

The cabinet approved the proposal. The chief minister would provide the funds. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
inter-city transport
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh working on district-to-district bus service
Sindh working on district-to-district bus service
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.