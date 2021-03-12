Pakistan Railways launches online container trains

It will travel six times every month

Pakistan Railways unveiled on Thursday its state-of-the-art online premier container trains.

The train, which has 30 wagons, set off for its first journey to Lahore from Karachi at midnight.

It will take at least 32 hours to complete the trip.

The booking of each wagon starts from Rs125,000.

The trains will travel on the first, sixth, 11th, 16th, 21st and 26th of every month.

“The remaining freight trains will also be upgraded to the same level,” Pakistan Railways Karachi’s Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul said. “The project looks to provide improved services and ensure punctuality and transparency.”