Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Transport

Pakistan Railways launches online container trains

It will travel six times every month

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Pakistan Railways unveiled on Thursday its state-of-the-art online premier container trains.

The train, which has 30 wagons, set off for its first journey to Lahore from Karachi at midnight.

It will take at least 32 hours to complete the trip.

The booking of each wagon starts from Rs125,000.

The trains will travel on the first, sixth, 11th, 16th, 21st and 26th of every month.

“The remaining freight trains will also be upgraded to the same level,” Pakistan Railways Karachi’s Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul said. “The project looks to provide improved services and ensure punctuality and transparency.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
container trains Pakistan Railways
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Pakistan Railways, Online Container Trains, Online container train booking, Online container train booking prices, train prices
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Railways launches online container trains
Pakistan Railways launches online container trains
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.