Pakistan Railways to restore Lahore-Multan Musa Pak Express train service

The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore the Musa Pak Express train service from February 15, it said Sunday.

The train will run between Lahore and Multan, the Pakistan Railways said in a statement.

The 115 Up Musa Pak Express will leave Multan at 4pm and reach Lahore at 8:45pm.

The train will have stops at the Khanewal, Mian Channu, Sahiwal, Okara, Patoki, Raiwind and Kot Lakhpat railways stations.

Similarly, the 116 Down Musa Pak Express will leave Lahore at 12:30am and reach Multan at 5am.

The train will have one AC Business, one AC Standard and eight Economy carriages.