Sunday, February 28, 2021  | 15 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan Railways to outsource eight passenger trains

It has received bids amounting to Rs1,700 million

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Pakistan Railways to outsource eight passenger trains

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Railways is set to outsource eight passenger trains to transform the department into a profitable entity, the Radio Pakistan reported Sunday.

These trains include Sir Syed Express, Hazara Express, Shalimar Express, Mianwali Express, Narowal Passenger Train, Mehran Express, Moenjodaro Express and Badr Express.

The department has received bids amounting to more than Rs1,700 million, according to the report. It is earning Rs1,539 million from the already outsourced trains.

The recent decisions have earned the Pakistan Railways Rs179 million rupees per annum, the report said.

The Pakistan Railways has also resumed two passenger train services. On February 5, it resumed the Karachi-Lahore Jinnah Express after 11 months. The service was suspended amid the 2020 coronavirus lockdown.

The department also resumed the Musa Pak Express train service from February 15. The train runs between Lahore and Multan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Pakistan Railways
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
pulwama and balakot attack, pulwama attack, abhinandan varthaman, abhinandan varthaman return to india, arnab goswami, Pakistan Air Force, Balakot strikes,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Railways to outsource eight passenger trains
Pakistan Railways to outsource eight passenger trains
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.