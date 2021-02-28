Pakistan Railways to outsource eight passenger trains

The Pakistan Railways is set to outsource eight passenger trains to transform the department into a profitable entity, the Radio Pakistan reported Sunday.

These trains include Sir Syed Express, Hazara Express, Shalimar Express, Mianwali Express, Narowal Passenger Train, Mehran Express, Moenjodaro Express and Badr Express.

The department has received bids amounting to more than Rs1,700 million, according to the report. It is earning Rs1,539 million from the already outsourced trains.

The recent decisions have earned the Pakistan Railways Rs179 million rupees per annum, the report said.

The Pakistan Railways has also resumed two passenger train services. On February 5, it resumed the Karachi-Lahore Jinnah Express after 11 months. The service was suspended amid the 2020 coronavirus lockdown.

The department also resumed the Musa Pak Express train service from February 15. The train runs between Lahore and Multan.