PIA reduces domestic fares by 30%

The Pakistan International Airlines has reduced its fares for domestic flights by 30%, a PIA spokesperson said Wednesday.

People will be able to enjoy the discounted fares between Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Peshawar from December 3.

“Passengers would now be able to travel between these cities on a one-way minimum fare of Rs. 8,500 and a round-trip minimum fare of Rs. 17,000, only where previously PIA used to charge Rs. 12,275 and Rs. 24,600 for the same,” the state-run airline said.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan said the airline reduced fares to facilitate people travelling to their homes during winter holidays.