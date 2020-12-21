Mehran Express resumes operations after nine months

Mehran Express, which takes passengers from Karachi to Mirpurkhas, resumed its operation on Sunday after nine months.

It comprises 10 bogies and has the capacity to carry 734 passengers. The train left Karachi at 3:55pm Sunday and reached Mirpurkhas at 8:30pm, according to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Railways.

The train service was suspended on March 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The services of 15 trains were partially restored in May with only 60% bookings online.