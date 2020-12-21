Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Transport

Mehran Express resumes operations after nine months

It runs between Karachi and Mirpurkhas

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mehran Express resumes operations after nine months

Photo: File

Mehran Express, which takes passengers from Karachi to Mirpurkhas, resumed its operation on Sunday after nine months.

It comprises 10 bogies and has the capacity to carry 734 passengers. The train left Karachi at 3:55pm Sunday and reached Mirpurkhas at 8:30pm, according to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Railways.

The train service was suspended on March 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The services of 15 trains were partially restored in May with only 60% bookings online.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi mirpurkhas
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mehran Express resumes operations after nine months
Mehran Express resumes operations after nine months
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.