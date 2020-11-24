KCR’s City Station-Orangi route to be operational from Dec 15

The Karachi Circular Railways’ 14-km-long section from City Station to Orangi Town will be operational from December 15.

This was revealed during a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani. The meeting was informed that encroachments have been removed and the track has been laid.

The route will have four stations at Wazir Mansion, Lyari, Baldia, Manghopir.

Officials told the commissioner that work has been initiated to repair the complete 44-km track.

Out of 24 level-crossings in the city, eight fly-overs and three underpasses will be built with the help of Frontier Works Organization. Work to install fences on both sides of the track has been initiated too.

Earlier this month, the government announced that the KCR service will resume after 21 years from November 16.

But just a day before its resumption, the authorities decided to delay it for three more days.

Pakistan Railways released a route plan of the KCR on November 16. According to the document, four trains each would run on the Up and Down tracks between Orangi and Pipri.

As per the plan, first Up-track train will leave at 6:30am from Orangi Station near Nazimabad Bara Maidan. From there it will go to Manghopir, SITE, Shah Abdul Latif, Baldia, Lyari, Wazir Mansion, Karachi City, Karachi Cantt, Departure Yard, Drigh Road, Airport Halt, Malir Colony, Malir, Landhi, Jumma Goth, Bin Qasim, Badal Nala and ultimately reach Marshelling Yard Pipri at 9:15am. The whole trip will take around 2hrs and 45 mins.

But it was later revealed that the route from Orangi to City Station has been excluded and now the KCR will only be operating between Pipri and City Station.

The decision was taken as the track from Orangi to City Station was not fit to run the trains.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed inaugurated the KCR on November 19.