Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Transport

Islamabad metro bus service suspended as employees stage protest

Ticketing staff says they haven't been paid in three months

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The Islamabad metro bus service was suspended temporarily Friday morning after some of its employees staged a protest at the station near IJP Road.

The bus ticketing staff said that they haven't been paid salaries in three months.

"It has become difficult for us to provide for our families now," said a protester. "Every time we ask for our salaries, we get nothing but false promises."

The protesters said that they have contacted the Rawalpindi DC Office but no one has been listening to them.

Waqar Ahmed, an employee of the private company responsible for the ticketing service, said that the salaries will be released once they get the clearance.

The service remains suspended for people who require tickets. Those who have metro cards can travel without hassle.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad metro bus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
islamabad metro bus service, islamabad metro bus protest
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KCR’s City Station-Orangi route to be operational from Dec 15
KCR’s City Station-Orangi route to be operational from Dec 15
Islamabad metro bus service suspended as employees stage protest
Islamabad metro bus service suspended as employees stage protest
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.