Islamabad metro bus service suspended as employees stage protest

Ticketing staff says they haven't been paid in three months

The Islamabad metro bus service was suspended temporarily Friday morning after some of its employees staged a protest at the station near IJP Road.

The bus ticketing staff said that they haven't been paid salaries in three months.

"It has become difficult for us to provide for our families now," said a protester. "Every time we ask for our salaries, we get nothing but false promises."

The protesters said that they have contacted the Rawalpindi DC Office but no one has been listening to them.

Waqar Ahmed, an employee of the private company responsible for the ticketing service, said that the salaries will be released once they get the clearance.

The service remains suspended for people who require tickets. Those who have metro cards can travel without hassle.

