Travelling in Lahore’s Orange Line train to cost Rs40

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Punjab transport department has set the fares for Lahore’s Orange Line.

Passengers will be required to pay Rs40 for one-way travel if they avail the service. A notification on fares has been issued too.

People will be able to travel on the train from Dera Gujran to Ali Town starting October 25.

The service, which will cover a distance of 27 kilometres, will officially start in 2020. The electric train is completely automatic with a seating capacity for 200 people. Eight hundred people will be able to stand and ride the train.

Currently, the trains’ mechanical and technical trials are being conducted.

Construction work on the project began in 2014 but was halted after the Lahore Development Authority failed to release funds to construction companies.

In 2018, the court had ordered the authority to release funds worth Rs400 million and Rs600 million to contractors after which the construction work resumed.

The project is expected to facilitate more than 350,000 passengers every year.

