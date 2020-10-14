Peshawar BRT to resume service on October 25

Peshawar BRT, which was suspended on September 16 after some of its buses caught fire, will resume its service on October 25, confirmed the spokesperson of TransPeshawar.

A team of Chinese experts investigated the fire incidents, prepared a report on it, and submitted it to the provincial government on Wednesday.

The company said that they have changed many switches on the buses and the expenses will be paid for by the company. The buses were bought from the Chinese company and they had a warranty of 12 years.

The experts, in their report, said that the motor controller on some of the buses was pressured because of the extraordinary rush. This then in turn increased the pressure on the capacitors because of which the capacitors caught fire.

The team said that all motor controllers will be updated and replaced. Wiring is also being changed to maintain the external temperature of the buses.

The Peshawar BRT service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 14 after multiple delays. He had called it “the highest-level metro project of the country”.

At least 128 buses ply the 27-kilometre BRT track in Peshawar. They stop at 30 stations across the city.