Third BRT bus catches fire, no casualties reported

The flame has been doused

A fire erupted in a BRT bus in Peshawar near Gulbahar Station on Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus caught fire just as soon as arrived at the station. There were passengers inside it at the time, but they managed to escape just in time.

Rescue 1122 was called to the site and the fire was doused.

This is the third BRT bus to catch fire recently. A fire had erupted on the roof of a metro bus on August 26. This was followed by another bus fire in Phase-VI of Peshawar’s Hayatabad.

The Peshawar BRT, one of the flagship projects of the PTI government, was launched on August 13. The project has been completed at a cost of Rs69 billion in 36 months.