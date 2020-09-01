Bogies for Karachi Circular Railway project ready for use

For the people of Karachi, there’s finally some good news after days of despair and worries. The bogies for the Karachi Circular Railway have been finally prepared signalling that the service will soon be launched as well.

The bogies have been painted blue and white and have ‘Karachi Circular Railway’ written on them.

The new bogies have been prepared under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and will run on a 43-kilometer long track spread across the city. According to a report, the trains will not run on 6km of the track as encroachments from that area have not been removed.

In July, the Supreme Court has directed the Sindh government to resume work on KCR and submit a progress report in two weeks. It had ordered the government to remove all encroachments coming in the way of the tracks and complete the project as soon as possible.

The project’s track will start from Drigh Road station, going through Gulistan-e-Jauhar, heading to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. From there it will turn towards Nazimabad going through Yaseenabad and Liaqatabad.

The track then heads to Manghopir and SITE before going taking a turn towards Baldia and going through Lyari, Merewether Tower, City Station and onwards to PIDC and Karachi Cantt. The KCR would then run parallel to Sharah-e-Faisal and go through Chanesar, Shaheed-e-Millat and Karsaz before completing a round trip at the Drigh Road station.

The KCR will provide a relief to the commuters and solve the transport crisis in the city.