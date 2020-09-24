KCR revival: Sindh waiting for FWO survey to award contract

The Sindh government will award the contract for the Karachi Circular Railway after the FWO completes its survey and tells them about the cost and design, an official told the Supreme Court on Thursday.

On September 4, the Sindh government had announced a partnership with the FWO, a military engineering organisation, for the revival of the train service. The FWO has been tasked with constructing 10 underpasses and flyovers on the route.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the government representative about the construction of the underpasses. The court was informed that the FWO has surveyed 11 underpasses and the remaining 13 will be surveyed soon.

The underpasses and overhead bridges should be of state-of-the-art quality, the top judge said.

The court has summoned the implementation report at the next hearing. The case has been adjourned indefinitely.

The KCR is expected to provide relief to the commuters and solve the transport crisis in the city.

The project’s track will start from the Drigh Road station, going through Gulistan-e-Jauhar and heading to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. From there it will turn towards Nazimabad going through Yaseenabad and Liaqatabad. The track then heads to Manghopir and SITE before going taking a turn towards Baldia and going through Lyari, Merewether Tower, City Station and onward to PIDC and Karachi Cantt.

The KCR would then run parallel to Sharae Faisal and go through Chanesar Goth, Shaheed-e-Millat, and Karsaz before completing a round trip at the Drigh Road station.