Tuesday, September 15, 2020  | 26 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

British Airways announces direct flights from Lahore to London

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
British Airways announces direct flights from Lahore to London

Photo: AFP

British Airways announced on Tuesday that it will begin flying direct flights from Lahore to London four days a week.

A Boeing 787-8 aircraft will be operating flights from October 14, according to the airline. Tickets are on sale now.

The first ever British Airways flights to Lahore are a “sign of confidence in Pakistan and the deepening ties between our two countries,” British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner said.

“I hope it will open up even more opportunities for business links, people-to-people ties and tourism,” Turner said in his statement.

Lahore will be the second city in Pakistan that British Airways will connect to London, US and Canada. The airline already flies every single day from Islamabad.

