Peshawar BRT: Free wi-fi, faulty design and foreign funding

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit, one of the flagship projects of the PTI government, is finally going to run from today (August 13) onwards. It has taken 36 months to complete.
Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated it on Thursday and he will ride a bus too.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decorated all the stations with green and white balloons and Pakistani flag bunting ahead of the country's Independence Day, which will be celebrated tomorrow (August 14).
Here are some features of the project:
KP Labour and Culture Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said they are launching the latest technology for the people of Peshawar. He even invited PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to travel on the Peshawar BRT.
"This will prove to be a big blessing for the people of Peshawar," said Yousafzai while speaking on SAMAA TV's morning show Naya Din on Thursday, adding that it will especially benefit women and students.
The PTI's flagship project was launched in October 2017 with the hopes that it would be constructed within six months, which would have made it one of the fastest projects to be constructed in the country.
Here's how the events surrounding it unfolded:
From corruption allegations to the approval of faulty designs, the BRT project has been embroiled in many controversies.
Let's take a look at some of the difficulties the project faced during its construction: