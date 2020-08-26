Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan to introduce electric-powered buses this year: minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan to introduce electric-powered buses this year: minister

Photo: Fawad Chaudhry/Twitter

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that electric-powered buses would be introduced in Pakistan this year.

The Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service has signed an agreement with a Chinese manufacturer, Skywell Automobile, to set up electric vehicles value chain in Pakistan.

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing attended the signing ceremony in Islamabad.

“Our transport and energy sector relies a lot on fossil fuel which has caused pollution in many major cities but we can limit this pollution through electric vehicles,” Deputy Chairman Mandviwalla said. “China is ready to cooperate with the private sector and now we need car and bus manufacturers to step up for this initiative and try to produce electric cars themselves.”

Ambassador Yao Jing said that investment in Pakistan’s private sector was being promoted everywhere and foreign investors were given concessions to invest capital. “Through CPEC, China helped set up energy plants which helped solve the energy crisis and now these eco-friendly cars would bring more prosperity to Pakistan,” he said.

Chaudhry noted that in winters, it becomes difficult to travel on the roads of Lahore because of air pollution. These electric vehicles would lower the pollution levels, according to him.

“Pakistan would be the first Asian country to launch electric buses and in the future, we might also introduce self-driving cars,” the minister said. “In the next 15 days, we will introduce e-policy for four wheelers.”

Many automobile companies around the world are investing in electric-powered vehicles as it is a great way to fight climate change and benefits non-oil producing countries like Pakistan to save on their imports.

The government has been actively working on introducing electric vehicles in Pakistan. Last year, it signed an MoU with ride-hailing service Airlift to introduce electric-powered buses.

FaceBook WhatsApp
China fawad chaudhry Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, China, Fawad Chaudhry, electric cars, electric buses, electric-powered buses, Daewoo Express Bus Service Limited, Skywell Automobile,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan to introduce electric-powered buses this year: minister
Pakistan to introduce electric-powered buses this year: minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.