Pakistan Railways to restore all trains from August 9

The Pakistan Railways has announced that it will be restoring all train services from Sunday.

All trains will be “booked at 100% capacity” from August 9, it said in a notification issued Saturday.

Pakistan had suspended passenger trains across the country in the end of March. The move was aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.

However, 15 trains were partially restored in May with only 60% bookings online.

The decision to run all trains with full occupancy coincides with a significant drop in the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

The country earlier this week allowed restaurants, cinemas, theatres and parks to reopen from August 10.