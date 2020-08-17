Pakistan Railways launches Karachi-Multan Mohenjo-Daro Express

The Pakistan Railways launched on Monday the Mohenjo-Daro Express train which will run between Karachi and Multan.

Railways Divisional Superintendent Arshad Khattak inaugurated the train service. The train then left Karachi’s City Station for Multan.

The fare of Mohenjo-Daro Express is Rs920 per passenger, Khattak told reporters in Karachi. It would be beneficial for the Karachi-Multan route since no train ran on this route until now, he said.

The train was earlier run between Kotri and Rohri stations after the suspension of passenger train services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, its route has now been changed. It will reach Multan from Karachi via Kotri, Sehwan, Dadu, Larkana, Kashmore, Rajanpur, DG Khan and Muzaffargarh.

The Mohenjo-Daro Express has capacity for 616 passengers.