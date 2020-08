The Pakistan International Airlines has slashed fares of flights between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad by 14% as part of its Jashan-e-Azadi offer.

The offer will be valid from August 7 to 14, the national flag carrier said on Twitter.

Passengers will also be able to take up to 73kg luggage with them free of cost.

The PIA also announced resumption of domestic flights from Multan, Sukkur and Gwadar airports from August 13.