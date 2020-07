Gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh will remain suspended for the next 48 hours, the Sui Southern Gas Company announced Thursday.

Sindh CNG stations won’t be supplied gas on Friday and Saturday. The SSGC said the decision was made to end power loadshedding in Karachi.

Private power plants would also not be supplied gas on July 10 and 11, according to the SSGC statement.

K-Electric will be supplied an additional amount of gas to overcome the Karachi power shortfall, the SSGC.