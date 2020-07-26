Sunday, July 26, 2020  | 4 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Pakistan Railways to run four Eid trains from July 28

Posted: Jul 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Pakistan Railways to run four Eid trains from July 28

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Pakistan Railways will run four special trains to facilitate passengers on the occasion of Eidul Azha, the Radio Pakistan reported Sunday.

The first Eid special train will leave Karachi for Rawalpindi at 11:45am on Tuesday, according to the Pakistan Railways.

The second train will leave Karachi for Rawalpindi at 11:45am on Wednesday. The third train will start its journey from Karachi to Lahore at 7:30pm on Thursday.

The fourth train will be run between Rawalpindi and Multan, the report said. It will leave Rawalpindi at 4:00pm on Thursday.

The country will celebrate Eidul Azha on August 1. The government has announced a three-day holiday from July 31 to August 2.

