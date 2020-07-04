Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Casualties feared as two trains collide in Khanpur

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Casualties feared as two trains collide in Khanpur

Two trains collided in Khanpur on Saturday afternoon creating chaos and panic a day after 22 Sikh pilgrims were killed in a train accident in Sheikhupura.

The Shalimar Express, which was travelling from Karachi to Lahore, collided with a freight train at the Jetha Bhatta station.

Three bogies of the goods train derailed in the accident along with the engine of the Shalimar Express. The driver of the passenger train has been injured and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Initial reports suggest that the accident occurred because the automatic train tack system failed to change the tracks of the two trains.

Rescue work is currently underway.

On Friday, many Sikh pilgrims were killed and seven injured after a train crashed into a passenger bus at a railway crossing near Farooqabad’s Jatri Road Friday afternoon.

The van collided with the Shah Hussain Express travelling from Karachi to Lahore. The bus was travelling to Peshawar from Nankana Sahib and had 30 Sikh pilgrims aboard.

The victims included two families. One was a family of 10 and another a family of six. The family of six were related to Jagmohan Singh.

FaceBook WhatsApp
khanpur train accident
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA domestic flights to cost Rs12,000 now
PIA domestic flights to cost Rs12,000 now
PIA downgraded to one-star airline
PIA downgraded to one-star airline
Punjab transporters raise fares by 20% after fuel hike
Punjab transporters raise fares by 20% after fuel hike
Casualties feared as two trains collide in Khanpur
Casualties feared as two trains collide in Khanpur
PIA given three-day extension to operate in Europe
PIA given three-day extension to operate in Europe
Sindh resumes intercity transport with higher fares
Sindh resumes intercity transport with higher fares
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.