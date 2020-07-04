Casualties feared as two trains collide in Khanpur

Two trains collided in Khanpur on Saturday afternoon creating chaos and panic a day after 22 Sikh pilgrims were killed in a train accident in Sheikhupura.

The Shalimar Express, which was travelling from Karachi to Lahore, collided with a freight train at the Jetha Bhatta station.

Three bogies of the goods train derailed in the accident along with the engine of the Shalimar Express. The driver of the passenger train has been injured and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Initial reports suggest that the accident occurred because the automatic train tack system failed to change the tracks of the two trains.

Rescue work is currently underway.

On Friday, many Sikh pilgrims were killed and seven injured after a train crashed into a passenger bus at a railway crossing near Farooqabad’s Jatri Road Friday afternoon.

The van collided with the Shah Hussain Express travelling from Karachi to Lahore. The bus was travelling to Peshawar from Nankana Sahib and had 30 Sikh pilgrims aboard.

The victims included two families. One was a family of 10 and another a family of six. The family of six were related to Jagmohan Singh.