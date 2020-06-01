Sindh agrees to resume intercity public transport

The Sindh government agreed on Monday to resume intercity public transport in the province.

The government had suspended public transport in the province in the last week of March. The measure came as part of the lockdown imposed to stem the coronavirus spread.

A petition was filed in the Sindh High Court last month challenging the ban on intercity transport. The court had directed the government to submit its reply on June 1.

On Monday, the Sindh transport secretary informed the court that the provincial government would allow intercity buses to operate from selective terminals.

He said SOPs had been finalised and a notification would be issued if transporters agreed to act upon them.

During the hearing, Justice Umar Siyal remarked that the court too wanted the transport business to resume, without endangering lives of the masses.

Transporters would also have to demonstrate some flexibility, the judge said.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Transport Alliance postponed its decision to resume public transport in the city.

The Karachi commissioner had requested transporters to review their decision.

However, the transporters demanded the government provide them relief.