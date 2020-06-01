Monday, June 1, 2020  | 8 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh agrees to resume intercity public transport

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Sindh agrees to resume intercity public transport

A man stands outside a bus at an intercity bus terminal in Karachi. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Sindh government agreed on Monday to resume intercity public transport in the province.

The government had suspended public transport in the province in the last week of March. The measure came as part of the lockdown imposed to stem the coronavirus spread.

A petition was filed in the Sindh High Court last month challenging the ban on intercity transport. The court had directed the government to submit its reply on June 1.

On Monday, the Sindh transport secretary informed the court that the provincial government would allow intercity buses to operate from selective terminals.

He said SOPs had been finalised and a notification would be issued if transporters agreed to act upon them.

During the hearing, Justice Umar Siyal remarked that the court too wanted the transport business to resume, without endangering lives of the masses.

Transporters would also have to demonstrate some flexibility, the judge said.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Transport Alliance postponed its decision to resume public transport in the city.

The Karachi commissioner had requested transporters to review their decision.

However, the transporters demanded the government provide them relief.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh transport
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sing, transport, lockdown, Sindh government, coronavirus, Sindh High Court
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi transporters say they are resuming operations from June 1
Karachi transporters say they are resuming operations from June 1
Sindh agrees to resume intercity public transport
Sindh agrees to resume intercity public transport
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.