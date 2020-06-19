Emirates to resume flights to Sialkot

Emirates will resume scheduled flight services to Sialkot from June 24, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

The airline is now operating flights from Dubai to four cities in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Sialkot.



On the flights from Dubai to Pakistan, the airline will only carry cargo.



Emirates has also announced scheduled services to nine more cities: Colombo (from June 20), Istanbul (from June 25); Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (from July 1); and Barcelona and Washington DC (from July 15).

Flight bookings can be made online at emirates.com or via travel agents. Passengers, however, have been told that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.