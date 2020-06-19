Friday, June 19, 2020  | 27 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Transport

Emirates to resume flights to Sialkot

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Emirates to resume flights to Sialkot

Photo: Emirates

Emirates will resume scheduled flight services to Sialkot from June 24, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

The airline is now operating flights from Dubai to four cities in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Sialkot.
 
On the flights from Dubai to Pakistan, the airline will only carry cargo.
 
Emirates has also announced scheduled services to nine more cities: Colombo (from June 20), Istanbul (from June 25); Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (from July 1); and Barcelona and Washington DC (from July 15).

Flight bookings can be made online at emirates.com or via travel agents. Passengers, however, have been told that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sialkot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Emirates to resume flights to Sialkot
Emirates to resume flights to Sialkot
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.