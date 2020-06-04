Emirates to resume flights to Pakistan starting June 8

Emirates will resume 14 scheduled flights to Dubai, including those from Karachi, five from Lahore and two from Islamabad, from June 8, the airlines said in a statement on Thursday.

The airline will fly UAE residents as well as cargo to Dubai. On the flights from Dubai to Pakistan, the airline will only carry cargo.

Emirates will serve Pakistan with its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, flying from Karachi every day, from Islamabad on Thursdays and Saturdays and from Lahore on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The airline said that passengers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of the UAE government.

“We are pleased to resume scheduled passenger services from Pakistan to Dubai, which will enable our UAE-based Pakistani customers currently in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to return to their work, businesses and families,” said Mohammad Sarhan, who is the airline’s Pakistan vice-president.

“We are working closely with the Pakistani government to plan the resumption of operations to Peshawar and Sialkot as well.”

He remarked that that safety and well-being of customers, employees and communities remains the top priority of the airline.

Emirates is working to facilitate repatriation flights for Pakistani citizens wishing to return home. This week, the airline operated two special flights from Dubai to Karachi and Islamabad bringing back Pakistani nationals stranded in the UAE.