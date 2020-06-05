Balochistan transporters to resume intercity, interprovincial bus services Sunday

Transporters in Balochistan have announced resumption of local, intercity and interprovincial bus services from June 7.

This would include local bus service in Quetta, said Haji Akhtar Jan Kakar, general secretary of Balochistan Bus Federation.

Public transport remains suspended in Balochistan since the imposition of a lockdown on March 24. The move was aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

“Public transport has resumed in three provinces, but the government in Balochistan is keeping mum,” he told Samaa TV.

“When trains and planes can be operated, then why is there a restriction on buses?”

Kakar said they would take all precautionary measures and act upon the SOPs.