Sindh minister promises to provide relief package to public transporters

Sindh government is soon going to announce a relief package for the public transporters, said Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah on Thursday.

“We won’t leave them alone,” he said. “A good package will be announced for them soon.” He even clarified that public transporters can’t be allowed to operated until the federal government lifts the lockdown. The National Coordination Committee will make the decision on lifting the lockdown and after that, we will see how to bring life back to normal, Shah added.

“The government always make such promises but it rarely ever follows through,” said a representative of the Motorcycle and Rickshaw Association. They have once again said that there is a big package for transporters.

Another member of the association said that they are giving the government two days to meet their promise. “If nothing is done, then all rickshaw drivers and their families will stage a protest outside CM House on Sunday,” he remarked. “We want some concrete action.”