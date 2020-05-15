Punjab bus services to soon be up and running again

The Punjab government is planning to get bus services up and running again soon.

A meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was held on Friday with transporters to finalise the standard operating procedures once buses are back on the road.

The reopening of urban and intra-city transport was discussed.

It was decided that wearing masks and use of sanitisers will be mandatory, while overloading will strictly be prohibited strictly and monitored. Two seats per person will be provided.

Commuters will have to use the back door of the bus for entry and exit and air conditioning will be switched off.