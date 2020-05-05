Pakistan Railways decides to partially restore operations from May 10

The Pakistan Railways has decided to partially restore its operations in the country from May 10.

A circular regarding restoration of operations has been forwarded to all divisional superintendents, according to the PR spokesperson.

It is, however, subject to approval from the prime minister.

After an approval from the premier, the spokesperson said, online booking for special train services would start from May 9.

Initially, the Pakistan Railways would run 15 trains. Only 60% seats of each train would be reserved, that too online.

Passenger train services in the country have been suspended since March 22. The measure was taken to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The virus has so far killed 505 people while the number of known cases has jumped to 21,838 in Pakistan.