KP to resume public transport from Monday

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to resume all public transport in the province from Monday, May 18.

“We will finalise SOPs together with transporters and resume public transport from Monday,” KP CM’s adviser on information Ajmal Wazir said Friday.

He said passengers would be charged fares in accordance with new prices of petroleum products.

Wazir said the decision was made after consultation with the federal government.

Commissioners would decide about individual routes within a division, according to the CM’s adviser. They will also decide about the inter-district routes.

The announcement by the KP government came hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan urged provinces to resume public transport.

It was suspended after a lockdown was imposed in the province in the last week of March. It was aimed at restricting the coronavirus spread.

However the restrictions have been eased across the country now. Pakistan earlier announced resumption of domestic flights from May 16 too.