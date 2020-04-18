Pakistan Railways donates Rs50m to PM’s coronavirus fund

Pakistan Railways is donating Rs50 million to PM Imran Khan’s fund for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), announced the federal minister on Saturday.

“We have decided to donate one-day income of all our labourers and three-day income of all our officers to the PM’s fund,” said Sheikh Rasheed while addressing a press conference at the Railways HQ.

He said that Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has donated Rs3,000 bags to him to distribute among coolies in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

“I have raised the issue of coolies’ welfare in the federal cabinet many times,” he said assuring that Rs12,000 will be given to coolies across the country soon. “We are working very hard to resolve their issues.”

The NDMA has given us 10,000 masks and we are trying to get more to provide them to all the people working for us. He remarked that the department did not stop the income of any employee even though train operations have been suspended.

He said that there are over 700 railway stations in the country. “If any person thinks there is an emergency situation, then they should contact us and we will send them our medical train,” he added.