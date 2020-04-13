Open hotels, workshops on Sindh highways, goods transporters urge CM

Goods transporters have urged Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to order opening of hotels and auto workshops on highways in the province.

The supply of food items and medicines to different parts of the country is continued despite difficult circumstances.

However, drivers of these heavy vehicles are unable to get food for themselves on highways in Sindh. They can’t have their vehicles fixed as workshops on Sindh highways are closed too.

All interprovincial and intercity transport had been suspended in Pakistan after the country went into a lockdown last month to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the federal government lifted the ban on goods transport from March 28 to ensure the supply of food and medicine in the country. The decision was made at a meeting of the National Coordination Committee presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The prime minister’s directives are being acted upon in Punjab, but they are being violated in Sindh,” Asif Mehmood, chairman of the Supreme Council of Goods Transport, told Samaa TV Monday.

He lamented that not a single dispensary or ambulance was available on the highway from Karachi to Punjab.

“The Sindh government should immediately issue orders for the sustenance of supply chain,” Mehmood said.

Goods transporters demanded the prime minister establish a federal transport ministry to help resolve their issues.