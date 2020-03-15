Sunday, March 15, 2020  | 19 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Supreme Court to hear Peshawar BRT case on March 17

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 hours ago
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 hours ago
Photo: Sohail Khattak/SAMAA Digital

The Supreme Court will take up the case on the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project on March 17.

Notices have been issued to the respondents. Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case.

Construction work on the Peshawar metro bus project began in October 2017. A few months later, the KP government announced it would be completed in six months, followed by another announcement of its completion in one year.

However, even after more than two years, the project has yet to be completed.

The Peshawar High Court had raised several questions about the project and given the FIA 45 days to complete its investigation and submit a report. The verdict was then challenged in the Supreme Court.

