Punjab stops buses from travelling to Sindh

Punjab has stopped all public and cargo buses from travelling to Sindh to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a notification on Thursday, the Punjab Transport Authority has said that all “inter-provincial public transport heading towards Sindh” have been stopped in the “larger public interest”.

There are three main bus stops in Lahore from where at least 20 buses travel to Sindh every day.

The transporters have been ordered to stop taking bookings for the next couple of days and refund those who had paid for their tickets already.