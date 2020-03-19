Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab stops buses from travelling to Sindh

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Punjab stops buses from travelling to Sindh

Photo: File

Punjab has stopped all public and cargo buses from travelling to Sindh to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a notification on Thursday, the Punjab Transport Authority has said that all “inter-provincial public transport heading towards Sindh” have been stopped in the “larger public interest”.

There are three main bus stops in Lahore from where at least 20 buses travel to Sindh every day.

The transporters have been ordered to stop taking bookings for the next couple of days and refund those who had paid for their tickets already.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Supreme Court to hear Peshawar BRT case on March 17
Supreme Court to hear Peshawar BRT case on March 17
Punjab stops buses from travelling to Sindh
Punjab stops buses from travelling to Sindh
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.