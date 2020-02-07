Pakistanis worry as taking a Careem is getting too expensive

The fares being charged by ride-hailing service Careem are getting higher each day and residents are getting worried.

SAMAA TV did an in-house survey to see just how much more expensive transport has now become if you use Careem regularly.

The survey covered the country’s three biggest cities, Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, along with Multan. The results were shocking.

An increase of between 28% and 67% was noted across the cities. It included charges for peak factor, waiting, GST and value added tax.

One woman said a ride that previously cost Rs100 is now for Rs200-Rs250 without taking peak factor charges into account.

Another user lamented that the ride-hailing service is not only charging you for distance travelled, but additional things in the form of waiting and peak factor charges.

Muhammad Usman, a resident of Karachi’s DHA, travels from Khayaban-e-Muslim to Lyari daily.

He says last year, this distance cost him around Rs350. This same distance now costs more than Rs650.

Why have the fares increased?

Careem Head of Public Relations and Communication Madiha Javed says it’s happening because of the rise in the price of petroleum products.

Yes, it is true that the prices of petrol and diesel and inflation have gone up. But the same increase only made the fares of other transport services go up 10% across Pakistan.

SAMAA TV spoke to taxi vendors to check how much of the fare’s share goes to the captain and how much gets cut.

One of the vendors said they earn around Rs30,000 in a week with a bonus of around Rs2,200-2,500. The captain gets nothing, he said.