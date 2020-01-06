CNG stations in Sindh to open Tuesday night: SSGC

Compressed National Gas stations across Sindh will open at 10pm on Tuesday night, the Sui Southern Gas Company said Monday. However, they will open only for eight hours after a 50-hour gap.



The gas filling stations will be closed at 6am on Wednesday, an SSGC spokesperson said in a statement.

The province is facing an acute shortage of gas, with domestic consumers bearing the brunt of it. The intervals of suspension of gas to CNG stations have increased, adding to the woes of people who either use it in their vehicles or rely on public transport run on gas.

For others, it’s become difficult to cook food or heat water through geysers owing to low gas pressure in their households.

