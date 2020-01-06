Monday, January 6, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Transport

CNG stations in Sindh to open Tuesday night: SSGC

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
CNG stations in Sindh to open Tuesday night: SSGC

File photo: AFP

Compressed National Gas stations across Sindh will open at 10pm on Tuesday night, the Sui Southern Gas Company said Monday. However, they will open only for eight hours after a 50-hour gap.

The gas filling stations will be closed at 6am on Wednesday, an SSGC spokesperson said in a statement.

The province is facing an acute shortage of gas, with domestic consumers bearing the brunt of it. The intervals of suspension of gas to CNG stations have increased, adding to the woes of people who either use it in their vehicles or rely on public transport run on gas.

For others, it’s become difficult to cook food or heat water through geysers owing to low gas pressure in their households.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
CNG stations Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
CNG Stations, Karachi, Sindh, Gas Supply
 
MOST READ
Lahore, Faisalabad drivers are protesting against increase in toll tax
Lahore, Faisalabad drivers are protesting against increase in toll tax
Cars stuck as Dir-Chitral Lowari Tunnel snowed in
Cars stuck as Dir-Chitral Lowari Tunnel snowed in
CNG stations in Sindh to open Tuesday night: SSGC
CNG stations in Sindh to open Tuesday night: SSGC
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.