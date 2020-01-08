CNG stations in Sindh to open Friday: SSGC

Compressed natural gas filling stations across Sindh will open at 8am on Friday, according to the Sui Southern Gas Company.

The gas filling stations will remain open for the next 24 hours, the SSGC said in a statement. They will be closed at 8am on Saturday.

CNG stations in Sindh would be opening after a gap of 50 hours.

A spokesperson for SSGC said they were facing a shortfall of 40mmcfd gas from different gas fields.

There had been difficulties in supply of gas to domestic and commercial consumers, according to the spokesperson. The decision to open CNG stations was made while keeping these difficulties in view.

The gap in demand and supply of gas increases in Pakistan every winter season.

The province is facing an acute shortage of gas, with domestic consumers bearing the brunt of it. The intervals of suspension of gas to CNG stations have increased, adding to the woes of people who either use it in their vehicles or rely on public transport run on gas.

For others, it’s become difficult to cook food or heat water through geysers owing to low gas pressure in their households.

