Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Lahore’s Orange Line train ready to roll in March 2020

2 hours ago
Lahore’s Orange Line train ready to roll in March 2020

Lahore’s Orange Line train is ready to be functional from March 2020, officials said Tuesday.

The metro train will first have a test-run for three months, after which the service will officially be launched for public. Its test-run will start from December 10.

All the technical and mechanical work on the project has been completed.

“Once the train starts, several tests of aligning, breaking and signaling will be conducted,” Punjab Transport Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani said.

“And all of the services will then be integrated into the train.”

During the technical test, five bogies will be attached to the engine which will cover a distance of 27 kilometers in 35 minutes, he said.

The finance department has started working out the service fare which is expected to be between Rs40 to Rs50.

“Our aim is that the people taking a rickshaw from point A to point B get better transport facilities,” said Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, the Punjab minister of finance.

“We hope that they reach their destinations on time and their travel costs are low.”

Construction work on the project began in 2014 but was halted after the Lahore Development Authority failed to release funds to construction companies.

Last year, the court had ordered the authority to release funds worth Rs400 million and Rs600 million to contractors after which the construction work resumed.

The project is expected to facilitate more than 350,000 passengers every year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
