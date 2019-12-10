How many times will Peshawar’s BRT project miss a deadline?

Lahore’s electrical train, meanwhile, is almost ready

A new date has been announced for the completion of the Peshawar BRT project. This is the seventh time a deadline has been missed.

The design has been changed several times.

Meanwhile, for the first time in Pakistan, an electric train had a test run in Lahore today (Tuesday).

This is a significant development. Some people, however,

believe that there was no need to make the Rs300 billion Orange Line project.

As many as 26 stations have been made for the 27km-long

track. It is expected to benefit over 500,000 people. But passengers won’t be

able to actually use the train just yet. They will have to wait for at least

another three months.

Errum Khan of 7 Se 8 explains the two projects and goes over the false promises made to the public by Pakistan's leaders in this video.

