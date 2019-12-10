How many times will Peshawar’s BRT project miss a deadline?

A new date has been announced for the completion of the Peshawar BRT project. This is the seventh time a deadline has been missed.
The design has been changed several times.
Meanwhile, for the first time in Pakistan, an electric train had a test run in Lahore today (Tuesday).
This is a significant development. Some people, however,believe that there was no need to make the Rs300 billion Orange Line project.
As many as 26 stations have been made for the 27km-longtrack. It is expected to benefit over 500,000 people. But passengers won’t beable to actually use the train just yet. They will have to wait for at leastanother three months.
Errum Khan of 7 Se 8 explains the two projects and goes over the false promises made to the public by Pakistan's leaders in this video.
