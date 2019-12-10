Tuesday, December 10, 2019  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Transport

How many times will Peshawar’s BRT project miss a deadline?

35 mins ago
Lahore’s electrical train, meanwhile, is almost ready

A new date has been announced for the completion of the Peshawar BRT project. This is the seventh time a deadline has been missed.

The design has been changed several times.   

Meanwhile, for the first time in Pakistan, an electric train had a test run in Lahore today (Tuesday).

This is a significant development. Some people, however,

believe that there was no need to make the Rs300 billion Orange Line project.

As many as 26 stations have been made for the 27km-long

track. It is expected to benefit over 500,000 people. But passengers won’t be

able to actually use the train just yet. They will have to wait for at least

another three months.

Errum Khan of 7 Se 8 explains the two projects and goes over the false promises made to the public by Pakistan's leaders in this video.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
7Se8 Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
SamaaTV, train, orange line, Lahore, metro, transportation, public, mass transit
 
MOST READ
Take a look at Lahore's Orange line
Take a look at Lahore’s Orange line
Swvl rides to cost more, but how much?
Swvl rides to cost more, but how much?
How many times will Peshawar's BRT project miss a deadline?
How many times will Peshawar’s BRT project miss a deadline?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.