HOME > Transport

Sindh government to launch biogas buses in Karachi

12 mins ago
ADB and UN are financing it

The Sindh government has decided to launch biogas buses in Karachi under its “Clean and Green Sindh Program”, officials said Friday.

The Asian Development Bank and the United Nations Green Climate Fund are helping the government build the Bus Rapid Transit Red Line project.

“The Red Line is the world's first transport project to receive funding from the UN Green Climate Fund,” Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Sheikh said.

In July, the ADB had approved a $235 million loan to help develop the bus transit system in Karachi.

“The Karachi Bus Rapid Transit Red Line Project will deliver a 26.6-kilometer corridor and associated facilities benefiting as many as 1.5 million people,” the ADB had said in a statement.

The United Nation’s Green Climate Fund loan of $37.2 million and a $11.8 million grant will be used to finance the biogas plant and the incremental cost of the transition from diesel bus technology to compressed natural gas hybrid bus technology with the biomethane extracted from cattle waste, according to documents seen by this correspondent.

Owais Qadir Shah, the Sindh minister for transport, said that at least 29 stations will be built under the Red Line project and a single bus will carry around 125 passengers.

The federal government has also assured the Sindh government of its support in developing the Red Line project.

“This is a real cause for celebration and a big gift for Karachi,” said Malik Amin Aslam, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser for Climate Change.

“We are glad that the Government of Sindh has taken a lead on it,” he added.

