Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Transport

Self-boarding facility to be introduced at major airports countrywide

36 mins ago
Self-boarding facility to be introduced at major airports countrywide

The Civil Aviation Authority is going to introduce self-boarding facility at five major airports in Pakistan, officials said Friday.

The CAA imported more than 15 machines which will be used for issuing boarding passes to passengers, according to CAA officials.

It has already installed two machines each in domestic and international lounges of the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

Passengers won’t have to form long queues and wait for issuance of their boarding passes now.

These machines will also be installed at airports in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Quetta, Peshawar and Multan, the officials said.

All airlines have been directed to connect their respective networks with the automated system.

airports CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY
 
