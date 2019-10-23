Lahore’s Orange train is all set for its trial run

After facing a lot of delays, Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Line is all set for its trial run on October 28.

The announcement was made by Punjab CM Usman Buzdar during a meeting on Wednesday in Lahore.

“If the trial run is successful, people will be able to travel in January,” the chief minister said. The fare of the train will be kept economical, CM Buzdar revealed.

The Orange Line Metro will be the first train that runs on electricity under the mass transit project. Work has been completed on 13 stations, starting from Dera Gujran to Anarkali.

It will go through a three-month trial period, during which the train will be tested for any technical faults.

The multi-million project has faced many delays.

In August, the court had expressed anger over the delay and asked the government about the money spent on the project. Punjab transport secretary had said that Rs169 billion have been spent so far.

The work on the project was halted after the Lahore Development Authority failed to release funds to the construction companies. Last year, the court had ordered the authority to release funds worth Rs400 million and Rs600 million to the construction companies after which work was restarted.

The length of the Orange Line is 27.1 kilometers. It has 26 stations. An estimated 245,000 people will ride the train every day.

